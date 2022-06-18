Letter: Roundabout art will only be a distraction

The stated purpose for constructing the three roundabouts in central Napa (at significant cost to taxpayers) was to keep traffic moving. Now, the city of Napa is taking steps to approve public art that will result in drivers (there are few pedestrians in that area) slowing down to view that art. This makes absolutely no sense to anyone with any common sense.

In the same way, a few elected city officials hope to close a block of Main Street to cars, disrupting the flow of traffic and taking away much-needed parking spaces downtown to create a pedestrian-only block in an area that has no businesses that attract pedestrians. (There are no shops, art galleries, cafes, etc. in that block, only a few restaurants that most people in Napa cannot afford.) Again, where is the common sense?

Instead of using hotel tax money to construct more public art, what about putting that money into a fund to repair our deplorable roads, which are made worse by the increased use of the roads by tourists coming to stay in these hotels? The city of Napa strives to have "world-class" art but doesn't seem to mind that our roads are an embarrassment and will only cost taxpayers more to repair the worse they are allowed to get.

I understand it is more fun to approve these types of projects than repair roads or worry about traffic flow and parking, but it is time for our local officials to start taking care of basics and get its priorities straight. They have been misaligned for some time.

Amy Martenson

Napa