Letter: Roundabout artwork is a unsafe distraction

The great Napa roundabout art project marches on, fueled by $350,000 and fantasies of Napa as world-class art destination. The city's consultant Kerri Hurtado of Artsource, tells us (in the Jan. 26 Napa Valley Register) that the artwork will be "viewable and impactful as a drive-by experience, as this is not a pedestrian site." And one of the candidate artists says, "I like the idea of being able to introduce an unexpected moment of surprise and delight to an otherwise very specific trajectory."

But what will be the impact on safety for drivers in the three-ring roundabout system from adding a moment of surprise to their trajectory?

The project's advocates have pointed to the greater safety of roundabouts compared to typical intersections, but the appropriate comparison is between a complex roundabout with and without a large visual distraction.

The proposals of candidate artists make clear that a complex message will be conveyed by the artwork, for examples, "exploration of things that were neglected or forgotten ephemera"; "illuminate the cross-generational and cross-cultural spectrum"; "explore themes of navigation and the city’s natural and industrial history". The more content in the artwork, the more attention required, and thereby the worse distraction from safe driving. The result may be the least-viewed large artwork in Napa, plus degradation of safety in a major intersection.

In a period when true world-class art destinations like Paris, France are minimizing downtown motor traffic in favor of walking and cycling, the City of Napa will build its most expensive artwork specifically to be viewed from moving cars.

Is there a worse location in our city, where money, art and safety can all be wasted in one object? Is it too late to pull the plug on this March of Folly, this philistine project, this world-class embarrassment of our city?

Genji Schmeder

Napa