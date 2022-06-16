Letter: Roundabout doesn't need artwork

I am responding to your request for comments on the placing of art work in the roundabouts in Napa.

At first I thought this was a joke or an oxymoron! The speed of the cars in the circle is about 15-25 miles per hour and requires full concentration on the driver’s part.

Are you really going to spend over $300,000 for a structure that will barely be noticed as drivers are attempting to get safely out of the roundabout?

The 28-foot structure you showed in the diagram would look ridiculous in the area you selected. The area is a roundabout. It is not a place to stroll or a museum to view art. It moves cars in and out in an efficient way. It has one purpose. Cars move in and cars move out. It will be a distraction and thus could invite lawsuits against the city in case of an accident.

The city of Yountville is charming to walk around because you can walk close to their art pieces and they enhance the entire area. One can study them and their sizes are inviting to pedestrians.

It seems to me that you are using designated city money for these large pieces of art that are just for display rather than being experiential. Art pieces should be placed within the city of Napa. Perhaps one in a city park, one near the library, or near the waterfront. Why not consider placing more pieces of smaller size?

We have many local artists and other creative people who could be enlisted to make better use of this money “for the people” and not just tourists driving into Napa.

For example I cannot walk over the “dance steps” on Main Street without dancing. So clever. Unique.

As a concerned citizen of Napa, I am responding to your request for comments on “how well it fits into the environment and project site.”

My answer is that it does not fit in! The site you are recommending is a roundabout. Nothing more and nothing less.

Please don’t put that huge art piece (28 feet high) in a place that is a “circular intersection” with a lot of signage where cars are coming in and going around with the express desire of leaving!

Zoe Stein

Napa