Letter: Roundabout is not the best place for public art

I am responding to the letter from Katrina Gregory, Recreation & Public Art Manager, about the “community responses to roundabout art.” She stated that over time public art will become a topic of discussion among friends. That goal has been achieved! Everybody I have socialized with from Napa has talked about what a ridiculous idea it is to put a "huge 28-foot thing anywhere near a roundabout,” "what a waste of money that could be used for public art near schools, parks, and our wonderful community college."

Personally, I hope that Gregory will walk around Yountville and see the delight one experiences being next to the art pieces on the sidewalks. Since the funds budgeted for this project came from the Public Art Fund then I recommend that it be used for the public. Since the “public” people walk, play, eat, read, relax and bike around Napa that is how and where the money should be utilized.

This is not "brain surgery.” Gregory can even use Yountville's Art Walk program which is "designed to promote the town's pedestrian-friendly atmosphere with a collection of outdoor public art that includes approximately 35 sculptures." This is how a community comes together. The idea is for our own community to experience our own art. Not on a busy highway, or near a bridge or replace nature's own art (flowers, bushes, trees).

Art should be by the people and for the people. This is who we are.

Zoe Stein

Napa