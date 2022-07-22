Letter: Roundabout public art project safety concerns remain

On behalf of myself and many members of the Napa community, we are expressing grave concerns about the public safety of installing artwork on the proposed southeast corner of the roundabout triad heading east into downtown Napa on First Street.

This proposed corner is one of the most dangerous since both out-of-town motorists and even local Napa residents are unaware that First Street heading east is a one-way street with two lanes heading east. Many drivers on the inside left circle will veer into the right lane to head east cutting off the right lane that has the right of way.

Living in north Napa and traveling to my office on Third Street, myself and my staff have to drive through the roundabouts two to four times daily. I am extremely grateful for the roundabouts; however, motorists have to be fully aware and not distracted for the roundabouts to work efficiently. There are really no safe locations in our triad of roundabouts for anything that will distract motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, besides a much-needed blinking crosswalk light for pedestrians daring to cross the roundabouts. I see and worry about the tourists staying at the Embassy Suites or Bel Abri Napa Valley Inn and having to cross the roundabouts to get to downtown Napa.

On page 10 of the City of Napa Public Art Master Plan amended and approved on May 16, 2017, it states “Siting considerations include: Traffic- Do not distract motorists or interfere with driver-to-driver or driver-to-pedestrian relationships and the safety of bicyclists.” Then on page 12 “a Sample Envisioned Project-Landmark art as part of the future roundabout project at First Street and California Boulevard. A prominent sculptural artwork or earthwork at this location would become a memorable landmark feature at the entrance to downtown from Highway 29. Its design should take into account traffic safety as well as the fact that it will be viewed primarily from people in vehicles.” Now that our triad roundabouts have been completed in 2020 after the last amendment to this document from May 2017, the document needs revising and the priority of the public art locations should be re-evaluated. This document is over four years old!

As for the public art proposal of the cactus inspired “Circulation” artwork from Ana Teresa Fernandez for the First Street Roundabout Project, this does not take into account traffic safety with neon green striping and 24-foot tall (over two stories high) size of this art installation. As a supporter of the public arts project in Napa Valley, I feel a smaller scale of this artwork would be better placed in an environment (the Napa Riverfront, CIA at the COPIA, off the Vine Trail) where people can read the artist plaque with the description and inspiration for this art piece. As a good piece of art does, “Circulation” has already created many strong emotional responses and discussion.

Tanya K. Mahaphon

Member of the Downtown Napa Association