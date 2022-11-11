Letter: Roundabout rules: Negotiating the First Street roundabouts

Recently I have witnessed many vehicles not slowing down and yielding to other vehicles that are stopped and waiting to enter.

Reviewing the DMV rules, I did not find a clear statement on that issue, but one link addressed it, stating the waiting vehicle has the right of way over another vehicle that has not yet entered.

But the vehicle on your right has the right of way. And isn’t the principle of roundabouts is that they are a four-way yield?

Why then do so many drivers, closely following another vehicle, not slow down and yield to the waiting vehicle to their right?

You would not do that with your shopping cart at the store would you?

Please think, slow down and show some courtesy!

Bill Pramuk

Napa