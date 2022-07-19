 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Roundabout sculpture not appropriate for area

I am of the opinion that a 24-foot sculpture sitting in the middle of a roundabout is asking for trouble. A better placement would be in the Oxbow River Walk area where locals and visitors could have their pictures taken without hampering the flow of traffic and causing accidents. 

Another consideration is timing. During this time of economic stress, perhaps the city should consider holding off with any purchases. The cactus sculpture as lovely as it is would best be suited for Arizona and its environs. Roundabouts are best suited for low growing greenery.

Marilyn Harris

Yountville

 

