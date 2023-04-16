From the first time I saw the proposal for the roundabouts on Highway 29 I knew that was a bad idea, but who would listen to me? I am not an expert and roundabouts are in fashion.

Well, I found an article in The Wall Street Journal titled "Traffic Circle Has One Town In a Twist" which shows that roundabouts in heavy traffic areas simply don't work and if Highway 29 is not a heavy traffic area, then I don't know what to call it.

I have traveled by car all over Europe and have seen many roundabouts which are placed in smaller towns on less used roads. Europe also has a parallel road system where big trucks, vans and cars travel on paid freeways, like in Italy, France, Spain as examples (Germany is free) while you have a choice to travel on highways which are free but slower and with occasional roundabouts.

In California we don't have that choice and with a big volume of big trucks which have to slow down if not completely stop and restart approaching the roundabout the lines of traffic just grow.

In Napa, we have railway tracks that should be connected to the BART and at least some folks could use this form of transportation to get to and from SFO (San Francisco International Airport), for example.

I heard from many tourists who were shocked to find out that there's no easy way to get to Napa Valley from the airport.

If you cannot build new roads then the alternative is to find a different form of transportation and that's the only solution.

Elizabeth Hyde

Napa