Letter: RV options for near homeless people

I cannot believe that the city and county (and many citizens) keep on complaining about these poor people who are one step away from being homeless, but nothing is done to alleviate their plight.
With all the land there is available in Napa County and other California counties and cities, I would think it should be pretty easy to set up some campgrounds, at a good rate, to accommodate these RVs.
Are we not tied up in all our regulations and we forget what is important, like a place for the family to be together?
I look forward to reading some replies, especially from our county and city officials.
Bernard Portet
Napa