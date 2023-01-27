 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: RV options for near homeless people

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

I cannot believe that the city and county (and many citizens) keep on complaining about these poor people who are one step away from being homeless, but nothing is done to alleviate their plight.

With all the land there is available in Napa County and other California counties and cities, I would think it should be pretty easy to set up some campgrounds, at a good rate, to accommodate these RVs.

Are we not tied up in all our regulations and we forget what is important, like a place for the family to be together?

I look forward to reading some replies, especially from our county and city officials.

Bernard Portet

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Look beyond "The Menu"

Letter: Look beyond "The Menu"

If you live in Napa like I do, you might have eagerly awaited the theater and streaming debut of the film "The Menu." Local Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn boasted last year about her involvement with the production, which was advertised as a horror film based on the fine dining restaurants you can find here in Napa Valley.

Letter: Issues with Comcast

Letter: Issues with Comcast

Comcast/Xfinity is the only cable service available in my Napa apartment building. I had it for a year at the introductory rate of $35. Then it went to $70, then it went up again in January. I canceled it on Dec 29, 2022. I am still getting a bill. I logged in and “chatted” with a “live agent” who told me I will continue to be billed by Comcast but I will get a check refund.

Letter: Bring back James Conaway

Letter: Bring back James Conaway

I am writing to say that I haven't seen any James Conaway columns lately. He writes about subjects dear to our hearts in Napa, problems with fighting wildfires is a most recent subject. Also he has written books about the valley with real insight. Please start featuring him more in upcoming "Opinion & Letters" pages, or elsewhere in the paper.

Letter: Responsibility and affordable housing

Letter: Responsibility and affordable housing

The State of California has tasked Napa County with adding high-density affordable housing into the Napa County Housing Element. I have come to appreciate what a difficult process it is for the county to locate land for this purpose.

Letter: Hunting is a sport

Letter: Hunting is a sport

Hunting is a renewable resource. Renewables are the latest craze these days and by maintaining the population with ethical hunting practices we continue to have healthy populations for many years to come. I don’t think people realize that in places where hunting has been eradicated the animals suffer and eventually rise and dip too fast and populations don’t stay at a healthy level.

Letter: Water is too precious to waste

Letter: Water is too precious to waste

Raising the dam by 20 feet might double the holding capacity of the lake, and excess water could be sold to neighboring cities to pay for a bond issue to cover the costs of engineering, road revision, environmental reviews, and construction. Of course, raising the dam by a lesser amount would also cost less.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News