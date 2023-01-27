Letter: RV options for near homeless people

Comcast/Xfinity is the only cable service available in my Napa apartment building. I had it for a year at the introductory rate of $35. Then it went to $70, then it went up again in January. I canceled it on Dec 29, 2022. I am still getting a bill. I logged in and “chatted” with a “live agent” who told me I will continue to be billed by Comcast but I will get a check refund.