I was deeply saddened to see the editorial cartoon you chose to publish in a recent edition making light of gender. Having been born and raised in Napa, 10 minutes from your office, I have always been proud of my hometown for being as inclusive and diverse as it is.

I now live in Seattle, but travel home frequently as my family still lives in Browns Valley. Every time I visit, I am reminded of the beautiful people doing amazing work to keep Napa inclusive, accepting and welcoming of all.

The choice to publish a cartoon making light of a group of people currently under attack by a large portion of our nation is a disappointing decision to see made. Trans and non-binary individuals in and around Napa do not need to see any more tasteless jokes made at their expense, they have enough to deal with already. You as a news organization should be informing your community, not mocking their struggles.

I hope you have the decency to apologize. I know it may seem small, just a cartoon, but it is such a scary world out there right now. Every little bit helps, especially for folks who are having their basic human rights stripped away. Be better. I know you can.

Aaron Waskowiak

Seattle, Wash.