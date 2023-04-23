I am shocked and saddened by the news of Sasha Paulsen leaving the Napa Valley Register. Over the past 20 years Sasha has made an enormous difference to the viability of the Arts in the Napa Valley and particularly to the Jessel Gallery.

Her constant support and devotion to sustaining our 40-year endeavor in a business that is notoriously fickle has helped put us on the global map. What amazes me is that she has devoted her heART to so many and now is being released without acknowledging her brilliant effort to this community.

I would think a page of loving support and thank you would be the least you could do for someone so devoted to so many businesses in this Valley for so many years. Let me be a voice of thank you to Sasha for a job well done. I see bright and beautiful things coming your way and feel that the Napa Valley Register has lost a major player who will be missed.

Jessel Miller

Jessel Gallery