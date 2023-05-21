I read with great sadness of Vida Blue's passing, much too soon. He had a wonderful Napa connection, nearly every year for many years, being the keynote if you will, for the Molly's Angels fundraising golf tournaments in Napa. He surely helped raise considerable money to help that group offer support to our seniors. They provide rides to doctor appointments even out of our town, for those most needing help at often difficult times.
Vida was always there, dashing, smiling, making the events more fun! We shall miss him and wish his family and friends much love during their grief. He lived an amazing life to be sure, inspiring so many young players. He left his mark with us in Napa as well.
Carol Fink
Yountville