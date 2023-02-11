Regarding the moving of the welcome sign to a safer area, first the location of the Vine Trail needs to be decided on. The image of bikers trying to cross the lanes of traffic on 29 is even more frightening than currently watching cars slam on their brakes to park at the sign.

The wine train also stops at the sign for their passengers to take pictures. I am sure that if it is located across the highway the tourists will try to run across too.

It seems to me that the only safe way to have this sign and all the commotion it causes is for all forms of transport — north driving tourist cars coming into the valley, bikers on the trail, and wine train passengers — to have access on the same side of 29 going north.

Elizabeth Moffitt

Yountville