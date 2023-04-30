My wife Kathy and I first met Sasha Paulsen on a trip to China that travel agent Flo Shilling had arranged, with Sasha filling in for her as the day-to-day tour director. She will deny this I'm sure, but as I remember it, she encouraged me to write up a travel article about the trip. I did, and it ran on April 22, 2012, titled "One Fine Day in China."

That got me started submitting many travel articles and she would edit them some for length (certainly not content), and I was a hero with mostly an older demographic that read it in an actual print edition of the Register. She herself is a superb writer and author and hopefully her byline will be seen from time to time. We always enjoyed seeing her at events around town and hopefully that will continue.