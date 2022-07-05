Letter: Save Skyline Park

It saddens me to see that the choice of land being considered for housing development of the flat areas of Skyline Park is a possibility.

This land, which is used and enjoyed by so many people of all ages and interests, should simply not be developed for housing because the community needs this for physical, mental health and the health of the land and the finances to support it.

I have lived in Napa 56 years and I am writing this as a longtime community member (not a neighbor to Skyline Park) with a vision for keeping open space for the health of our community. I hike and or bike three to four days a week in upper Skyline Park and have attended many community events down on the proposed flat land property. Cycle for Sight, Suscol tribe celebrations, 4-H events, horse events, medieval festivals, camping, mountain biking race competitions ending/starting with celebration to follow on the flat land to name a few. This area is also enjoyed by many tourists, including affordable camping for BottleRock.

We need to protect this open piece of land that has many community uses. It is an affordable way to stay healthy and enjoy nature at a reasonable price to everyone. The flat land on lower Skyline Park financially supports through all of its events the upper area where hiking, biking, horseback riding, and disc golf occur.

Once you build, the land as it is today is lost forever. It is vital to the health of our population both socially and physically to keep the flat land of Skyline Park intact and connected to the upper parcel. I urge you to write letters and share what events or activities you have enjoyed in lower Skyline Park.

Nina Beatie

Napa