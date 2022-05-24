Letter: Save the salmon

Salmon and steelhead are fighting for their lives right here in the (our) Napa River watershed. I had the pleasure (and good timing) several winters ago to walk up Sulphur Creek with a friend and watch salmon (yes, salmon) as they traveled up Sulphur Creek upstream from the Valley View bridge in their majestic efforts to spawn. Watching these endangered fish in their trek was a rare and absolute thrill. They used to migrate in great numbers. Now it is a rare thing to see one doing its survival dance upstream.

NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service has now deemed Sulphur Creek (along with three others in the Napa River watershed: York, Dry, and Redwood creeks) as being “tributary watersheds of concern.” They say these creeks are “salmon and steelhead rearing streams with the highest likelihood of streamflow disconnection resulting in isolated pools this summer.” Rick Rogers (NOAA) recently presented to the WICC (Watershed Information and Conservation Council) of Napa County to tell us this news and to ask us to spread the word about a Voluntary Drought Initiative (VDI) they have developed at very little or no cost to landowners to help the fish and help landowners.

The program involves saving water during the winter rains, which can then be put back in the creek during the dry summer (and used by the landowner). This program has been initiated in Sonoma County on Dutch Bill and Porter creeks to good success.

This joint initiative between NOAA and California Department of Fish and Wildlife is an effort to “work with landowners or water users to reduce the negative effects of the drought on salmon, steelhead, and sturgeon listed under the Federal Endangered Species Act or the California Endangered Species Act.” Actions that can be taken include targeted flow augmentation and water storage and/or forbearance. More and more consumers are looking to wines that are made sustainably. This program supports grape growing in a sustainable way and would be a positive message to consumers.

Unfortunately, as you know, most of our rainfall occurs during the winter season, while water demand in Napa County is much higher in summer than winter. NOAA says we are in the “driest year to date over the past 128 years (Jan-March ’22). Rainfall is 15.6 inches below normal.” While we can do little about the drought, “we” can do something about water withdrawal alongside our precious tributaries. It will take resolve and caring by the folks who live and farm adjacent to these important fisheries to save the fish.

Don’t we all want our children’s children to experience the joy of watching fish swim upstream to spawn? How can we let our backyard creeks fail when there are solutions at hand? Please help if you can. Encourage local landowners you know to find out more about the drought initiative. It’s up to the landowners adjacent to our local creeks. I hope they will work with NOAA and CDFW in saving our creeks and the endangered fish that depend on them.

If you are interested in participating and for additional information, please contact BDRDrought@wildlife.ca.gov and/or calcoastalvdi.wcr@noaa.gov. The CDFW’s Drought webpage is at wildlife.ca.gov/Drought and NOAA’s Fisheries Drought webpage is at fisheries.noaa.gov/west-coast/climate/drought-west-coast-region. Thank you.

Pam Smithers

St. Helena

WICC board member since 2013