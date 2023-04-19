Thank you, David Aten, for your important and thoughtful letter regarding the increased water usage and pollution caused by tourists. It is indeed a problem that must be addressed as a community. Many Napa citizens are diligent about conserving water and protecting our environment. I am not anti-tourism but we need controls in place to mitigate the effect of thousands of visitors - perhaps unwittingly - having little regard for water usage or pollution when they are only here temporarily. It would also help to have a strong educational initiative to inform our visitors about these issues.