Letter: School bonds color local school activities

The past week has been full of reminders about what school bonds can do for a community. Here are some examples:

Jennifer Siebel Newsom visited the Napa Valley Unified School District's Central Kitchen on Tuesday. It is the home to our nationally recognized, fresh, locally sourced school lunch program. When Governor Newsom announced California would have a universal school lunch program, we had the infrastructure to participate immediately, thanks to a school bond that had paid for the construction of our state of the art kitchen.

The next day, I visited American Canyon Middle School. Thanks to a brilliant remodel — again, supported by a school bond — students there have creative spaces where they can do everything from rehearsing plays to working on robotics. What a beautiful and functional addition to the American Canyon community.

Finally last Friday was Big Game Night for Napa and Vintage high schools. After more than 50 years, this is a tradition for the entire community. The teams, the bands, and the cheer squads all played their parts in a wonderful stadium that was built by a school bond.

These are only three examples of how school bonds can enhance not just schools, but entire communities. I hope Register readers vote for Measure A1 in Napa and A2 in American Canyon.

Cindy Watter

Area 3 trustee, NVUSD Board of Education

