Letter: School bonds, here we go again

It is important that we clarify the official position of the Napa County Taxpayers Association on the bond measures placed on the ballot by the Napa County Unified School District (NVUSD) for your approval.

The measures, if approved, segregate property tax increases for Napa area schools and American Canyon area schools. We believe this is good because the school district serves two distinct communities with different needs.

As you may recall with the 2016 school bond, voters in Napa narrowly rejected the new tax, however, it was the ballots cast in American Canyon that pushed the bond approval over the top. American Canyon supported the property tax increase because they were led to believe it would provide them with a new middle school.

School District Administrators held a meeting in American Canyon and had some significant explaining to do to a very disappointed community when told a new middle school was not going to be built. That's the problem with non-specific broad-based verbiage used in the measure.

As you can see from the annual property tax statement that was recently mailed out, taxpayers and (by de facto) renters, are currently paying for three school bonds: 2002, 2006, and 2016. This year’s ballot measures also uses the same boiler plate arguments for the new tax increase. "Fix roofs, plumbing, electrical systems …upgrade classrooms, facilities and equipment, etc…". So here we go again, round four.

We would prefer to see arguments that are committed to specifics. For example, “build a new middle school” or a “build a vocational school.”

The Taxpayer Association is impressed and supportive of the efforts of our current school superintendent. She has been transparent and has made very difficult decisions to put the district on a sustainable financial track in the face of declining enrollment and surplus properties.

According to the Mercury News, "California public schools will receive record funding under the new state budget." "At $22,850 in per-pupil spending, California's budget is now funding students at a rate on par with many states in the northeast who have traditionally led the pack."

We do support separating bond measures for Napa and American Canyon, however, by a 10-1 majority vote of our membership, we do not support the passage of a fourth NVUSD property tax bond measure.

Tom Orlando

Executive Board Member, Treasurer

Napa County Taxpayers Association

