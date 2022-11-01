Letter: School taxes?

Based on a couple of letters submitted by our guardians called the “Napa Valley Taxpayers Association,” I have some thoughts that might help people understand the real issues buried in these proposed bonds. I would assume that they understand how different taxes work regarding school systems here in California. An article dated Oct. 20, 2022 stated that our funding from the state of California is being increased which is very good. We have been at the bottom of the funding pile for decades compared to other states which is well documented.

The thing that they seem to have missed is how the funding in the state is split between operational (state funding) and capital costs (bond funding). The money that we receive from the state per student goes for operations, teachers and staff salaries, pencils, paper, lights etc. It does not pay for any capital costs such as new classrooms, replacing a roof that is over 20 years old or removal of asbestos for example.

If we look at the age of schools between American Canyon and Napa, all of the schools in American Canyon are new compared to all of the schools in Napa. Of our middle and high schools in Napa, Vintage is the newest campus which was built in the early 1970’s over 40 years ago. Has technology changed from the 70s to today? Sure it has: we expect that all students have wireless connections for their phones, iPads and computers. We do want our kids safe from hackers, so many physical things have to be continuously upgraded such as servers, switches and wiring for instance.

Most of our elementary school’s core structures were built in the early 1950s where asbestos was king, mixed into all sorts of building materials. Have we replaced all of the single pane windows with modern dual pane units that give us better solar gain and U-factors which reduce induction of heat and retain heat/coolness within the buildings? These things are not covered by the per/pupil fees paid by the state. What they do is help reduce the operational costs of a school which then leaves us more money for our student’s direct education.

Most of our population does not understand that there are two pots of money that run a school system. One for the day-to-day learning of our kids and the other, the physical buildings that these learning activities take place in. I am sorry that most of the school buildings in Napa proper were built in the 50s and 70s.

Our population at that time, because the economy of the valley was diversified, could afford replacing and building new schools with property taxes that could be supported by a middle income family. Napa is now faced with a low-funded tourist economy of which many people who have school age kids cannot even afford to live here. We are faced with the reality of having to pay for these errors in planning so many years ago.

A slight increase in our property taxes in order to support the schools that remain is a must. There is no easy way out since we are trapped by decisions made by my generation and the ones before.

Gary Woodruff

Napa