Letter: Seismic shifts in college athletics

Two significant changes have occurred over the past year that are forever altering the landscape of college sports, football in particular.

First, college athletes can now be compensated by private citizens or “collectives” for the perceived market value of their Name, Image or Likeness (NIL). Previously, this would have been investigated as a violation resulting in penalties imposed on the player and college by the NCAA. It is now seen as a long-needed correction to enable athletes to earn money that had been legally unavailable to them. Depending on the particular college’s view of the rules (in flux, it is said), some recruits are being offered upfront cash to commit to the university and then earn more as a student athlete. Other colleges are only saying that NIL money will be available if the athlete enrolls and attends. Either way, it is a gamechanger for the competition for top recruits.

I know many will disagree and say that they were awarded a scholarship and a college education with potential earning power on its own; what more do they deserve? Additionally, some will have the opportunity to play professional sports for enormous contracts.

I would agree that the vast majority of student athletes in all sports greatly benefit from partial or full scholarships; for most, they would have been unable to attend college without the financial and tutoring support provided. However, elite-level athletes have meant so much more to the sports programs and colleges, without commensurate justifiable compensation. The NCAA has stifled this over the years, claiming that they are amateurs and cannot receive money; they will be paid (for playing) when they turn professional. This system in various forms has been termed Shamateurism.

I will illustrate my support of the NIL provision with the example of Denard Robinson of the University of Michigan. He played quarterback from 2011 to 2013. By all measure, he was a beloved personality and a tremendous winning athlete who was uniquely exciting to watch. His impact on attendance and TV coverage was enormous. His pro career lasted only three years due to his skills and size not being transferable to the NFL.

In the various stores that sold athletic clothing in Ann Arbor, the No. 16 was the biggest seller. Because Robinson’s name was not on the clothing, he earned nothing.

Second, conferences are completing new billion-dollar agreements with TV networks for the broadcast rights for games. In order to gain the largest share, some schools are electing to move from one conference to another, irrespective of long-standing history and/or geographic loyalty. The universities of Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 Conference next year and become a part of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and USC and UCLA will leave the Pac 12 and join the Big Ten, resulting in that conference ballooning to 16 teams. Most believe that four more teams will follow creating a Big 20 Conference in the near future. What is unknown is the future of the resultant “Pac Six” conference.

The new television agreement will result in participating universities doubling TV revenue, and potentially quadruple over five years. In round figures, USC and UCLA could go from $25 million to $100 million per annum in a matter of years.

So much for any hope of creating a level (football) field. The regents and presidents of most colleges are likely scrambling to determine how they will thrive or survive in this new environment. Stay tuned.

Eric Zimny

Napa