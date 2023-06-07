Recently I learned that our local state senator voted against the green investments bill. The Napa Valley Register did not let me know what was going on, which is another disappointment.

The California Senate just passed legislation to require the two major public retirement plans to divest their investments in fossil fuel companies to green types of technologies.

This certainly will help give a financial push toward carbon reduction and pollution in the world.

Bill Dodd, by the way, voted against it, another example of his lack of foresight in my book. We will not save our next generations unless we take the small steps toward correcting our sins toward the environment .

At least I practice ways to support a low carbon foot print.

Gary Woodruff

Napa