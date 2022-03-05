Letter: Sending support to Ukraine

I have been stunned and deeply saddened by the war in Ukraine perpetrated by one man (Putin) and the hate mail directed at our Jewish community here in Napa.

My heart goes out to both the Ukrainians and Russians who will lose their lives or be injured or lose loved ones as a result of Putin’s “operation”. It also goes out to those who feel the sting of anti-Semitic hatred. I suspect most who may read this have similar feelings.

While you are praying for peace, I urge you to also act. We are not in a position individually to send arms or ammunition, but we can and should, if able, send help to the Ukrainians. There are any number of organizations who are already on the ground or are mobilizing to help the many refugees who are fleeing the war zone into other countries that will accept them. You can find them online or ask your church or friends for suggestions.

This enormous number of refugees will need food and shelter for an extended period of time. I was personally moved that World Central Kitchen is up and running in Poland and is seeking to set up services in other neighboring countries as well as helping those still inside Ukraine. There are many others. Take your pick and support their efforts.

We all seek peace, not only between countries but individuals as well. We need to speak out loudly against those who incite conflict, be it on an individual, local, national level, or the world stage.

I am encouraged that the majority of the world sees these actions as wrong and is pushing back. That gives me some hope that we have learned something from historical mistakes and wrongs. But we are slow learners, unfortunately, that love is ultimately more powerful than hate.

My plea is that you don’t just watch the war or other wrongful acts but that you do something positive in response. We, too, could lose our own democracy to autocracy if we aren’t careful and think it cannot happen here.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville