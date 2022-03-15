Letter: Setting goals in the General Plan

We, the undersigned, represent local organizations advocating for the needs of our community across an array of issues, from housing and transportation to the environment and worker's rights. Over the past 3 years, we have been observing and engaged with the City of Napa’s update to our General Plan, the cornerstone document that guides key decisions about where and how the city will grow and ensures that our community meets the diverse needs of residents, workers, and visitors over the coming 20 years.

We are writing to express our shared concern that the draft of the 2040 General Plan for the City of Napa, while outlining a vision that we broadly support, fails to include the specific, concrete goals and policies required to implement that vision.

Starting in late 2018, the city began soliciting input in the development of a new General Plan — both from an Advisory Committee of 15 local residents, and from hundreds of individuals from across our community, including business and property owners, advocacy groups, and everyday citizens. Following the release of a “framework” document in March of 2021, city staff and consultants have spent the past year fleshing out the full draft General Plan that was released earlier this month.

Unfortunately, the draft plan falls short of what our community needs — a clear roadmap for the future of our city, with specific goals and clear, measurable outcomes. Language in the plan is softer than had been proposed, with countless promises to “promote,” “evaluate,” “support,” “work toward,” and “seek to improve.” Across a range of issues, this more ambiguous language will result in a future Napa that is less resilient to climate change, has fewer accessible transportation options for residents, does not provide adequate housing solutions for our diverse community, and does not provide sufficient support for working families.

We urge the Planning Commission, which will be reviewing the Public Review Draft on March 17, to direct city staff and consultants to the language from the Draft Element Framework (April 2021) that resulted from the GPAC’s process and to adopt the specific targets and stronger framing that will help ensure the intentions of the 2040 General Plan become a reality.

And we urge all Napa residents to review the Draft General Plan, and to share your own concerns with both the Planning Commission and City Council.

The next General Plan will guide our city for 20 years. Let’s make sure to get it right.

Napa Climate NOW!

Napa County Bicycle Coalition

Fair Housing Napa Valley

Napa Working Families Coalition