Letter: Shame on our county supervisors

Democracy is a delicate thing. Witness the wins and losses through centuries around the world. In recent times in our own country, the attempts to override a legitimate election have polarized the nation. We read about the wins and losses every day.

But here in Napa County, we’ve assumed that the democratic process would be the norm. Supervisors would, of course, vote the will of the people. Refreshing.

But the Walt Ranch project has blatantly shown that our county is not immune to outside influence. The two supervisors who voted no got no donations from the Hall family. The three who voted yes got thousands in donations (tens of thousands in Pedroza’s case). This is disgusting.

In spite of several hundred opponents showing up at the meeting, three paid-off sups voted to allow Walt Ranch. Pedroza and the other two paid supervisors should have, at the very minimum, recused themselves from the process.

Whether you approve of the Walt Ranch project or not doesn’t matter here — it’s another cut in the fabric of our democracy and that’s the scary part. Shame on our supervisors.

Phil Burton

Pope Valley