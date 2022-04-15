Letter: Share the Care is a community asset

Napa County residents need to know about this extraordinary health care resource in the center of Napa. This non-profit community project is located at 162 S. Coombs St, Share The Care is the non-profit transition of service and resource health care and recovery equipment that for years was on Yvonne Baginski's front porch.

Available to anyone needing equipment like canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs and other support gear for mobility are available at no cost. An amazing range of bandages and braces and health care products, on a no cost, basis are available for family care providers.

The principle here is to "share" the gear and care materials and equipment. What is no longer needed can be returned and it will be cleaned and available for the next person. The staff team at Share The Care is caring, skilled and experienced. Hours and days available are shown on www.SharethecareNV.org.

Thomas Kalbrener

Napa