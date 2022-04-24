Letter: Sheriff Oscar Ortiz is the best choice for Napa County

As your former Napa County undersheriff and American Canyon chief of police, I have a great appreciation for what Sheriff Ortiz has accomplished during his career and how he is currently leading the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ortiz is the most educated and experienced candidate. His experience as a department head during his tenure as the chief of police in American Canyon, and in his current role as the sheriff of Napa County has helped him form very positive relationships with our community leaders. He acted as the operations chief in the Napa County Office of Emergency Services during the 2014 South Napa earthquake, and during the devastating fires since then. Sheriff Ortiz’s expertise and hard work were key in helping mitigate those disasters.

Sheriff Ortiz is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute.

I am most impressed by Sheriff Ortiz’s commitment to the community. He has coached and mentored hundreds of “at-risk” kids as a volunteer with the Sheriff’s Activities League, giving them the chance to compete in various events across the country. He expanded the Neighborhood Watch program in American Canyon from 500 to more than 2,600 households.

Sheriff Ortiz has effectively utilized social media, newsletters, and public events, such as Coffee with the Cops, to strengthen community involvement in keeping Napa safe. He recently reintroduced the Napa Sheriff’s Citizens Academy which provides an amazing opportunity for citizens to learn about the criminal justice system and the various operations within the Sheriff’s Office. As a result of his commitment to our community he was awarded the “Male Role Model of the Year” by the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Sheriff Ortiz also sits on the board of directors for NEWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services.

Sheriff Ortiz knows the importance of having well-trained deputies. He has served as an adjunct instructor at the Napa Valley College Criminal Justice Training Center. He continually looks to update and improve the field training program for new hires, and has ensured that employees are trained to effectively use improved law enforcement strategies to keep our community safe.

I have known and worked with Sheriff Ortiz for nearly 30 years. He is honest, humble, hardworking, and extremely committed to serving our community. He was appointed to his current position due to his outstanding work ethic, community involvement and ability to effectively lead the Sheriff’s Office. He has the support of the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association and many sheriffs around the state.

Please join me in voting for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz for Napa County sheriff.

Jean Donaldson

Napa