Steve Corbin’s column regarding book banning, which begins by purporting to “just report the facts,” is based on biased polls and mischaracterized research. When looking at the sources for the poll results he cites, it is obvious that polls taken by CBS News or CNN are not polling the general public but only a select group of individuals.

In addition, when he states that books are being banned from school libraries, one must consider that there is a rating system for many different media with which children and youth interact, including video games and movies, that is in place to protect children.

However, there is no such system available for books so it is incumbent upon those who are responsible for the instruction of children, primarily parents and secondarily teachers, to protect the children who have been entrusted to their care from potentially inappropriate or even harmful content.

Just as most parents would not allow a child to play a violent video game or watch a movie with violent or sexual content, most would agree that it is in a child’s best interests to limit his or her exposure to written themes which are not beneficial to the child's intellectual and emotional growth and development.

In searching the internet looking for the “plethora of research revealing a LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum supports a positive school environment and student well-being,” the only “research” I was able to find was opinion pieces promoting the so-called positive results of this curriculum, which is presumptive editorializing but not research by any definition.

The diversity of Gen Z notwithstanding, adults are still responsible for instructing children in ways that promote physical, mental/emotional, and spiritual health and well-being.

To suggest that sheltering children from harm by protecting them from content which they are too immature to process is to deny this adult responsibility, thereby possibly condemning the next generation to unnecessary distress and despair. Let us work together to allow children to experience the innocence and joy to which they are entitled in childhood rather than burdening them with the western societal problems which even adults often feel helpless to solve.

Kathy Luce

Napa