Letter: Show support for Mayacamas Charter Middle School

This letter to the editor is with reference to "In the name of education" written by Penny Pawl (published March 10 in the Napa Valley Register). You are correct to wonder what you were wondering: "Why a group of parents are so eager to form a private school", but you really answered your own question!

This group of parents supporting Mayacamas Charter Middle School are not trying to form a private school. Mayacamas Charter Middle School will be a small, caring charter middle school. It will be funded through Napa Valley Unified School District — that is why NVUSD is fighting to prevent its creation. This group of parents see the need for a school similar to River Middle School (also a NVUSD charter school) which was done away with by NVUSD after 27 years of educational excellence to pave the way for Unidos Middle School, a Dual Immersion School.

I hope this clarifies what you were wondering about.

About "NCOE should not reverse charter decision" written by Clare Crawford, also published March 10: River Middle School was not closed. It was shut down and tossed aside to make room for Unidos Middle School. NVUSD is not saving money by closing River. It is the same school facility, simply repurposed. I doubt that Napa County Office of Education told NVUSD specifically to close River — a small school environment ... that a small school environment is not appropriate for many middle school students.

I am encouraging all Mayacamas Charter Middle School supporters to call in to the meeting being held Tuesday, March 15. Simply go to the NCOE website under School Board Meetings — it will tell you how to call. There will be a large number of uninformed people calling against Mayacamas. Please call to show your support. This NCOE decision needs to be based on facts, not on politics, power and bias!

Thank you for listening — fingers crossed for Mayacamas on Tuesday night!

Marilyn Reid

Napa