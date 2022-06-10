Letter: ‘Sidewalk counseling’ at Planned Parenthood

I have been "sidewalk counseling" at Planned Parenthood every day they've been open for the last year and a half along with a friend who has been counseling there for more than 20 years.

We are joined in our efforts by a number of other women, who also counsel for an hour or two weekly, giving Planned Parenthood’s clients information about free women's services and providing them with the facts undisclosed by Planned Parenthood, concerning the serious side effects of the drugs and devices that it gives them; as well as, explaining the safe and healthy alternatives to the clinic's unsafe products and procedures.

There are others who are concerned about the physical and emotional harm the abortion drugs have on these women and the effects that synthetic hormones in the contraceptive pill and devices have on their well being, who pray quietly on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Calling us aggressive is more a projection on the behavior of Planned Parenthood's ''escorts" that attempt to block their clients from hearing any of our information.

Anyone can see for themselves the truth of this by stopping at Planned Parenthood any day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and observing us. If we actually "harassed'' anyone we would be cited by police and there would be an injunction against us since P.P.'s buffer zone ordinance expressly forbids it.

On the contrary, we have filed many complaints with the police of physical and verbal assault on ourselves concerning their volunteer escorts, who were expressly told by P.P. management to insert themselves between the clients and us. I believe that Planned Parenthood doesn't like the exposure of the truth about their for-profit harmful medical procedures.

Teresa Conemac

Napa