Letter: Sierra Club endorses Gallagher and Cottrell

The Sierra Club has endorsed Joelle Gallagher for District 1 Napa County supervisor and Anne Cottrell for District 3 Napa County supervisor.

These candidates have distinguished themselves by their knowledge of, experience in, and commitment to protecting Napa’s agricultural lands and natural resources. Climate change is causing serious environmental threats, including drought and wildfire, and we need strong, experienced leadership to address this.

Gallagher led the Napa Valley Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grapegrowers Association. She is now the Executive Director of First 5 Napa working on behalf of Napa County’s children and families.

Cottrell has served on the Board of the Napa County Land Trust, on the Community Wildfire Prevention Plan Core Team, and currently serves on the Watershed Information & Conservation Council.

Gallagher and Cottrell will work to keep Skyline Wilderness Park free from development. Both are the current County Planning Commissioners for their districts and so are intimately familiar with the latest development concerns and county policies. They will be able to hit the ground running and guide the county to a more equitable and climate-resilient future.

Please join us in voting for them this November. Thank you.

Nick Cheranich

Chair, Sierra Club Napa Group Executive Committee



