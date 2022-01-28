 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Silencing your commentary

Congressperson Mike Thompson is hiding your constituent comments on Facebook from other constituents.

Even if you have all comments selected, you can only see your own. If you haven't commented, it doesn't even tell you that there are comments.

On Instagram he has commenting off completely. Why? Because he doesn't want you to see all the criticism he's getting for his dishonest and often hypocritical posts, such as pretending to stand for healthcare for all while opposing it or pretending to stand for environmentalism while supporting more and more militarism.

Mike Thompson isn't just a liar and a hypocrite, though. He's also a coward, as he's showing you by hiding comments.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon

