Letter: Simple pleasures

There are many “simple pleasures” in reading a newspaper. Features one enjoys on a weekly basis. However, they seem to be disappearing from the Register. Sadly, the weekly TV guide is gone. It always was there on Sunday so one could plan viewing for the week. The Register suggests subscribing to a TV Weekly as a replacement.

Guess what? The paid for — subscribed guide is usually three days late and as a result is of minimal value! The “What to Watch'' daily feature is hardly a replacement. The “Parade” magazine is in the Sunday paper sometimes, other days it is not. Many of us have supported the Register during rough times — sadly, our reward is losing features that we looked forward to or relied upon. We continue to contribute to increased subscription rates, yet we seemed to be getting decreased reading benefits.

Your help is needed in returning the features mentioned — or let us know how much more we have to pay monthly to have them back.

Kal Raasch

Napa