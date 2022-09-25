Letter: Skyline Park is a gem

I want to voice my opposition to high density public housing on current park land in Skyline Park.

Community events at the park would be affected if high density public housing were placed in the park where most of these events occur. There are events associated with the Martha Walker Garden and Native Plants and disc golf, archery and horse events, running events, bike events, Girl and Boy Scout Events and training sessions for local volunteer groups.

Moreover, the lower 20 acres in question are used for camping and horse camping, overflow parking, re-enactment events, and BottleRock camping. The revenue from these activities provides the funds for the entire park. If this self-supporting Citizen's Park loses these sources of funds, it could cease to exist. It is ironic that originally the surplus land designation was given to the park so that the county could lease it from the state and preserve it; and now that same surplus land designation may be the cause of the end of the park.

The value of Skyline Park as it exists now is priceless. It is a gem. The value of some things like Skyline Park cannot be monetized. No amount of money can give you what Skyline Park gives you. That is why it should be treasured and preserved.

Horseback riders, bikers, hikers from all over - not just locals- enjoy the park, connect with nature, nourish their spirits and souls. In the park, nature includes butterflies, birds, deer, wild turkeys and other wildlife, varieties of trees and wildflowers, the shaded coolness of the low creek areas and the breezes and beautiful views from the higher overlook areas.

No matter how many times you go up the trails the ever-changing light makes it a different experience each time. How many people used the park during the pandemic for their physical and mental health? Many. The park is a draw of people to Napa; and locals do not take it for granted that they can be in a wonderful place without driving for miles.

The Skyline community is not opposed to low-income housing in Napa, but it is opposed to sacrificing the park in order to provide low-income housing to Napa.

Sue Tredennick

Napa