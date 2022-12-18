Letter: Slow down for pedestrians

On the last day of school before holiday break at Napa High, I saw a disturbing sight.

While waiting in my car at a traffic light, the car in front of me makes a very fast right turn through a crosswalk and comes within inches of hitting a student. Being inpatient could have injured the student and it was very lucky everything turned out okay.

Over the last few weeks, I have seen cars drive past students in the crosswalk with very little distance between them. Some drivers don't seem to care that yielding until the pedestrians have completely crossed the road helps with safety. Cars coming the other direction may not see a pedestrian in a crosswalk, but they will see you yielding and that helps indicate someone is crossing the road.

I wish there could be "Slow Down Napa" signs near crosswalks to help remind drivers to yield and let people cross the road safely.

Jennifer Z. Winters

Napa