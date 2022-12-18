 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Slow down for pedestrians

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

On the last day of school before holiday break at Napa High, I saw a disturbing sight.

While waiting in my car at a traffic light, the car in front of me makes a very fast right turn through a crosswalk and comes within inches of hitting a student. Being inpatient could have injured the student and it was very lucky everything turned out okay.

Over the last few weeks, I have seen cars drive past students in the crosswalk with very little distance between them. Some drivers don't seem to care that yielding until the pedestrians have completely crossed the road helps with safety. Cars coming the other direction may not see a pedestrian in a crosswalk, but they will see you yielding and that helps indicate someone is crossing the road.

I wish there could be "Slow Down Napa" signs near crosswalks to help remind drivers to yield and let people cross the road safely.

People are also reading…

Jennifer Z. Winters

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality

Letter: Thanks to Napa wine and hospitality

Thanks to all of you in the wine and hospitality business in making Napa Valley a special place. You are an incredible blessing and source of livelihood for the working families that live here.

Letter: Protect our open space

Letter: Protect our open space

It now seems we’re increasingly aware, from Calistoga to American Canyon, from Berryessa Estates to the Carneros. Together, we will continue to protect the Ag Preserve and our open space.

Letter: A word of appreciation

Letter: A word of appreciation

A big “thank you” to Napa Valley CanDo, to my fellow nonprofits for their good work and to our generous community of givers.

Letter: Letter to Santa

Letter: Letter to Santa

This Christmas dear Santa I fear I have a long list. Even so there might be something that I missed.

Letter: An act of love from home

Letter: An act of love from home

It’s been 15 years that I’ve had the honor to help organize care packages for our deployed troops. It was born out of an act of love. An 18-year-old Marine wanted some resemblance of Christmas on the battlefield of Iraq in 2007 for the guys in his unit. His mother wanted that dream realized. Her co-workers wanted to help her. That’s how Operation: With Love From Home started. It was an action of love, then another, and another, and another for 16 years and over 30,000 care packages later.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News