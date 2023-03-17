The city is working with a consultant to update the 2005 traffic calming program. Your input is needed to question and improve every aspect of a proposed city process to ensure maximum chance of success for implementation.

There is one more opportunity to participate in the community workshop during an in-person meeting at City Hall on March 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Two virtual meetings were held previously on March 15 and March 16.

These forums will provide an opportunity for Napa residents to (1) define a practical traffic calming program and (2) insist on a city budget with an accountable implementation plan.

Please attend the final community workshop. You will have the chance to suggest projects on your street, ask questions, and provide input.

Our streets are the cornerstone of safe neighborhoods. They are our roads home, to work, and to school. Each neighborhood and street is unique, but all share a common need for traffic that is slower by design.

Slow Down Napa is a grassroots community organization committed to working with the city of Napa to bring traffic calming solutions to curb speeding and cut through traffic in our residential neighborhoods.

City of Napa project website: http://www.cityofnapa.org/1180/Neighborhood-Traffic-Calming-Program

Maureen Trippe and Joyce Stavert

Co-founders, Slow Down Napa