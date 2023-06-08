Whither goes the Register - or is it Register continues to wither? Both I and my wife always looked forward to the Friday wine section. It was unique in providing a focused look on one of the main focuses of this Valley - wine.

I might go so far as to say that one item has kept me subscribing as the physical daily paper shrank and has provided less and less of why we liked it so much upon moving here over seven years ago: local news.

The features sections have been completely gutted, replaced to some extent by syndicated pap - akin to that populating the Sunday Parade magazine. After the paper was reduced to two folds, I was happy to see that at least on some days I would reach for the second section and see food, arts or - wine - on the first page.

Now it is always sports - five pages daily out of 22 on Friday - almost 25% - of which at most two follow local teams and events. Which is the value of local reporting. Fans of pro or national sports can follow the Giants, NASCAR or the latest Stanley Cup news on a multitude of services, including news aggregators - which also goes for much of the syndicated news stories that fill the first section.

And of course, the blow to the comics, reducing them to half page, replaced by household tips or "How to Save Money on Streaming" from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

And the price continues to rise. I know this is business, but at what point does the real value of having a local paper become irrelevant as it pertains to the Register?

I am one of the old school hold outs who likes to have a hunk of pulp arrive at my doorstep daily. But I am pretty close to the edge. As the Register becomes less local, less unique and moves closer and closer to the online aggregators - how long will it survive? Or would we be better served by a truly local paper, perhaps even smaller and/or delivered a few times a week. Whither indeed.

Greg Fuller

Napa

Editor's note: The wine section, which has been combined with food-related features, has moved to the Tuesday print edition.