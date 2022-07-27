Letter: Smoke but there is no fire

A neighbor identifying herself as an Officer of Napa County Election Integrity is seeking volunteers to serve as Napa County election observers.

Election integrity is vital to democracy and our leaders are charged with conducting full, fair, and accessible elections. But there is no reason to believe Napa County election officials are failing to do so. Misguided efforts to turn average citizens into faux investigators only feeds a false narrative that our election process is faulty. This is like a warning of fire when there is no smoke. Election officials, county employees and volunteers are unnecessarily maligned and election results are baselessly distrusted.

Republicans who claim fraud in the 2020 presidential elections are the driving force and leaders of the election integrity movement, who apparently chose to ignore sworn testimony from esteemed members of their own party that there is no credible evidence of fraud, machine malfunction or other misconduct in the 2020 national election. William Barr, the former U.S. Attorney General declared under oath that allegations of fraud in the 2020 election were ridiculous. This lifelong conservative declared former president Trump was detached from reality if he really believes the alleged fraud claims, which he noted were made before anyone even looked for evidence. Mr. Barr emphasized that every subsequent fraud inquiry came up empty.

J. Michael Luttig, another lifelong conservative, who served under Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for more than 15 years, declared that “not then or to this day” is there any evidence of election fraud. Judge Luttig declared that Trump and his allies are a clear and present danger to American democracy and that Republicans, who instigated this war upon democracy, are the only ones who can end it.

These leaders are actual officers of the court, not pretend officers of a partisan neighborhood group. Neighbors adorned with phony observer badges under the color of election integrity and non-partisanship actually undermine the fundamental American right to vote freely, privately and without partisan interference. Cast your vote as you wish, but there is no reason to believe voters or election officials are failing to follow the law. Napa Election Integrity participants are smelling smoke but there is no fire. As Taylor Swift urges in a recent song, you need to calm down.

Roger Lewis

Napa