Letter: Solar proposal takes a step back

I have owned solar panels since 2004. I bought them to decrease my utility bill, but also to do something positive for the environment.

I am totally against the new plan PG&E has presented to the CPUC, increasing the standard monthly cost for owners of solar panels to over $50 a month along with a decrease in the compensation for any extra power created.

My initial cost for panels was $14,000. I have had a steady increase in my PG&E bill along with most of my other bills. I am retired and on a fixed income. The new plan by PG&E would increase the standard usage cost, $120 a year now, to over $600 a year.

Even more important is helping our planet and the climate change that we are all experiencing.

This plan could totally discourage others from getting rooftop solar. We as a country are struggling to help our planet with climate change, and this plan would be going backwards and be so wrong.

Dianne Weyna

Napa

