Letter: Speaking up for safer streets

In 2020, we started Slow Down Napa to address the epidemic of speeding, rampant cut-through traffic and unsafe conditions that too many residents are confronted with on the street in front of their homes, and throughout our city.

Since then, we have distributed over 450 yard signs, held dozens of meetings with city leaders, as well as the police department and other local groups, all of whom agree this is a problem.

In fact, the California Office of Traffic Safety in 2019 ranked Napa second to worst in a population-based group of 105 California cities – how did it get this bad?

As highlighted in the March 21 edition of the Napa Valley Register, the City of Napa is in the final stages of developing a 20-year General Plan that will guide the future of housing, land use, and transportation issues in our community through the year 2040. At a recent Planning Commission meeting, we spoke up to share our concerns about the shortcomings of this important document.

The 2040 General Plan presents our community with a decision: are we going to continue business-as-usual, or are we willing to get outside our comfort zone and ensure that the City of Napa lives up to its promise to be not just a world-class destination for tourists, but an equally safe, supportive, and vibrant place to start a business, raise a family, and grow old with our loved ones?

Sadly, the draft General Plan falls far short. The current General Plan draft makes no commitment to developing a strategy to reduce the impact of traffic on our residential streets. That is simply unacceptable.

Our ask of city leaders is simple: prioritize the needs of local residents by making a firm commitment to reign in unsafe and reckless driving through proven strategies such as traffic calming that make our streets safer, promote more walking and biking, and embrace the unique appeal that makes Napa such a special place to live.

We have researched numerous other communities and found that from Culver City to Escondido, and from San Luis Obispo to Lancaster, communities across the state have been able to reinvigorate their business districts while making neighborhoods safer.

In fact, there’s a Senate bill proposed that will require GP Circulation Elements to include traffic calming plans and prioritize safety improvements. The bill, if passed, would create an annual grant program to award funding to any county or city that’s implementing effective efforts.

We ask all residents who want to see safer streets to make their voices heard by contacting the Napa City Council and Planning Commission in advance of their March 28 joint meeting to discuss the General Plan draft. You can also:

1. Submit comments at www.napa2040.com/participate

2. Join us in person on March 28 at the 5:30 pm Joint Meeting of Napa City Council and Planning Commission at the City Hall Council Chambers, 955 School St., Napa.

3. Send in comments prior to the meeting to clerk@cityofnapa.org, list the Agenda Item you are commenting on (3A – Draft General Plan Update), and ask that the comment be sent to City Councilmembers and the Planning Commission.

Maureen Trippe and Joyce Stavert

Co-founders, Slow Down Napa