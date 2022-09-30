 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Speed limits are the law

People have been talking about drivers breaking the speed limit all over town.

The speed limit was reduced on south Jefferson and south Soscol, however that was not enough. North Jefferson, where I live, is used as a raceway by many people breaking the speed limit by anywhere from 10 to 20 mph over the posted speed limit of 30 mph.

There are two small sports like cars, one red and one white that I’ve seen regularly go 45 to 60 mph over the speed limit. It is easy to know because their mufflers are loud. I think something needs to be done.

Whether people think so or not, this is a residential neighborhood where families and children live and kids are walking home from school. Many do not stop to let kids and adults cross the street. You have to be very careful anytime you cross the street. This happens many other places also. I believe we need more police enforcing speed limits and ensuring cars stop for pedestrians. I rarely see a police car where I live. FYI to all, the speed limit is not a suggestion, it is the law.

Lynn Korn

Napa

