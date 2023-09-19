Speeding in residential neighborhoods remains a problem

I applaud Napa Valley Transportation Authority for commissioning the Vision Zero study, featured in the Register.

Vision Zero is an internationally proven strategy for reducing traffic fatalities by treating all accidents as avoidable collisions. But NVTA study misses the mark in one important area. The study overlooks the impact of high-speed, high-volume traffic on residential neighborhoods.

This neighborhood speeding issue was identified more than 25 years ago when the city’s last General Plan was drafted. Ask any resident and they will agree, speeding is a problem.

Given Napa’s growth, drivers have moved to secondary roads to avoid congestion and save time. These roads were not built for traffic volume and speeding cars. It has impacted the quality of life for residents in these neighborhoods.

We don’t need another study or survey to tell us that cars need to slow down in our residential streets.

Napa is a city built on neighborhoods, and it’s time we give them the attention they deserve. Speeding, cut-through traffic and congestion are not big budget or controversial problems to take on. Easily attainable changes like painting crosswalks and using plastic bollards to slow traffic have huge safety returns.

We shouldn’t have to wait years for zebra crosswalks to be painted around our parks and schools. Traffic calming engineering should be part of the city’s regular neighborhood-by-neighborhood street maintenance program.

Vision Zero is a great concept and will serve us well if we can rally the support for implementing the safety measures. But in the meantime, Napa needs to address the issues right in front of our driveways.

Maureen Trippe

Co-founder, Slow Down Napa