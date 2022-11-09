Letter: Sports coverage can branch out

I realize with the current media options, most people do not rely on their local newspapers for their sports information. I do enjoy reading about the local teams and national reporting that is included.

That being said, why is it that every week (sometimes twice a week) there is a full page preview/recap on Big 10 and ACC college football?

I enjoy getting this reporting, but why is it always these two conferences every week? Is the sports editor aware that there are more conferences including a Power Five conference that includes four California schools?

Tim Gentry

Napa