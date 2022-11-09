 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Sports coverage can branch out

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

I realize with the current media options, most people do not rely on their local newspapers for their sports information. I do enjoy reading about the local teams and national reporting that is included.

That being said, why is it that every week (sometimes twice a week) there is a full page preview/recap on Big 10 and ACC college football?

I enjoy getting this reporting, but why is it always these two conferences every week? Is the sports editor aware that there are more conferences including a Power Five conference that includes four California schools?

Tim Gentry

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

As a longtime resident, NVUSD alumnus, and current NVUSD parent, Julianna Hart is uniquely qualified to provide leadership and oversight on the NVUSD Board of Trustees. Please join us and many other NVUSD parents in supporting Julianna Hart for Area 7 trustee.

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Letter: Vote for Julianna Hart

Juliana Hart has the knowledge, compassion, energy, and commitment to serve the entire community as a trustee on the Napa Valley Unified School District Board (NVUSD) for Area 7. She is wise beyond her years, has decades of service to the community, and is truly a big picture thinker.

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Please join me in supporting the candidate who is most invested in the success of our schools. Vote for change. Vote for Jim Silver.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News