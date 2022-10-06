Letter: Spotlight on American Canyon’s Measure J

I am not a resident of American Canyon but there is an initiative on the November ballot that needs some attention: American Canyon's Measure J potentially affects us all, human and wildlife.

There is a wonderful resource in American Canyon, the Wetlands Edge Park, a segment of the Napa River & Bay Trail. It is part of the Pacific Flyway and home to diverse species of bird and wildlife. This beautiful jewel may be threatened if Measure J is passed.

Measure J is related to a parcel adjacent to Wetlands Edge Park where 157 acres is now at risk of being converted from ag, watershed, and open space to an industrial park if Measure J passes.

The measure is somewhat misleading as the owners of the parcel describe the land as vacant when in fact, 38 acres of vineyard are in production. The land is described as "undeveloped and blighted" even though it has irrigation, vineyard row supports, and farm roads.

The wording on the ballot seems simple: should American Canyon expand the urban limit line and modify its general plan to reclassify the 157-acre parcel as Green Island Industrial Park? Most voters will not realize what is at risk.

Reclassifying the property industrial will allow for development that will encourage additional big rig traffic, pollution, and potentially negatively impact future wetlands restoration projects not to mention the immediate impact to the park because of industrial use.

Wetlands provide principal habitat for migrating waterfowl and are critical to overwintering birds along the Flyway. They also provide spawning and rearing habitat for fish, especially the endangered green sturgeon, whose juveniles are found in the lower reaches of the Napa River. Wetlands sequester and store large quantities of carbon in the vegetation and sediment below.

The lands around the estuary must be restored. There is funding available to do it. The climate crisis means that American Canyon can no longer support the continued development of property alongside the estuary, marshes, and wetlands without jeopardizing the future of homes and infrastructure along the shoreline. Land use decisions made 20 to 30 years ago are no longer viable.

Continuing industrial development along the estuary and wetlands will destroy any possibility of future restoration work.

If Measure J passes, five to eight years from now, when the incumbent City Council members and mayor are no longer in office, and owners/investors have garnered their many millions from the sale of new “industrial park” land, American Canyon residents may be watching yellow bulldozers ripping up land next to the estuary, and wildlife destroyed as concrete is poured. They will ask who, what, and why was this allowed to happen? They will be met with the silence of those who went before them.

I, for one, enjoy Wetlands Park. Every time I walk the trails, smell the air, listen to the birds, and play photographer, I silently thank the city of American Canyon, the Bay Area wetlands protection advocates, and Ducks Unlimited, for working to ensure the preservation of wetland resources for not only the enjoyment of the present us but for the enjoyment of the future us.

More important than its aesthetic value, however, is the value in helping to attain environmental equilibrium which helps to address the larger issue we all face, climate change.

American Canyon voters: please vote No on Measure J.

All those others who enjoy Wetlands Park and the Napa River & Bay Trail, please let all county and American Canyon decision makers know of your objection.

Beverly Saxon Leonard

Napa