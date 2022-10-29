 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Spotlight on Proposition 1

Proposition 1 is the most important vote you may have this year. It is for me. This amendment that is on the ballot will protect a woman’s right to control her reproductive freedom and protect abortion rights in California. This amendment will prevent the State of California from violating a woman’s reproductive freedom. We need a two-thirds majority to have this added to the state constitution.

If there is any reason to get you to go to the polls, this is it! One would think that a woman’s right to control her own medical decisions would not need such protection. On the contrary, we live in a volatile political climate where women are losing their rights across the country. Radical conservatives and fundamentalists using religious doctrine are seeking to force their barbaric views on the majority. A constitutional amendment will guarantee that any challenge to a woman’s reproductive right will require the decision by California voters and not the state or any jurisdiction.

If there was any issue that should compel Californians of all ages to the polls, this is it. Separate church from the state! Separate the lies from science. Bring full modern values and honesty to your reasoning. There can be no ambivalence about voting this year. Too much is on the line. Vote to protect your sisters and your mother’s right to control their own healthcare. Leave the decision between them and their doctors. Vote for Proposition 1, and talk it up with your friends and family.

Lowell Downey

Napa

