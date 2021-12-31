Letter: Spreading some gratitude

How about we end this great year and give a shoutout to ANY personnel who responds to any of the crises, emergencies, and or problems we all have? Remember, it's not called first responder anymore. It's called ANY person, inside or outside, who came to our aid.

This, of course, includes all law enforcement for keeping us protected; Comcast, ATT, Xfinity, or any cable repair folks for keeping us enlightened; Napa Register folks; PG&E for keeping us safe from acts of God that they have no control over; all hospital employees; all city and county staff that showed up to save us; any construction employees that were called in to fix our problems; school district people who kept our kids safe; mail and delivery personnel; Ambulance and fire folks; 911, 511, 811 and any other 111 people; D.F. and W. for watching out for all our resources; and the list goes on and on.

Please pick some of these people out and give them a heartfelt thanks. We all owe them all a huge hunk of gratitude for doing their jobs. Some are a thankless job, others are not. Let's put them all under one heading of greatness and thankfulness for a job well done.

Dave Gevas

Napa