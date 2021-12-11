Letter: St. Helena homeowners should not subsidize outsiders

If you live in St. Helena, you may have recently received a survey from the city of St Helena or its polling consultant. The focus of the survey is mostly to gauge voters' attitudes towards a property tax bond (General Obligation Bond) to pay for much-needed water system improvements. In as much as I wholeheartedly agree with the need to make these improvements, a property tax/general obligation bond is absolute, one hundred percent, completely the wrong way to borrow to fund these improvements.

Our water system and customers are larger than our city limits. Water customers include neighborhoods south of Stice Lane, West Zinfandel, and the Inglewood Avenue areas. Large water customers outside the city limits include Martini, Sattui, Hall, Inglenook, Meadowood, etc. None of these customers and neighborhoods pay city of St Helena property taxes. As such, all St Helena homeowners will be subsidizing these customers’ (outside the city limits) water rates because your additional property taxes will keep their water costs from being higher.

Other large water users such as Krug, Beringer, Sutter Home have extremely low assessed property tax values given they’ve owned their properties for so many decades. As such passing a property tax/general obligation bond to pay for water system improvements will also subsidize their water costs. All homeowners within St Helena city limits should not subsidize their water costs.

The correct and appropriate way to fund water system improvements is with a Revenue Bond creating direct borrowing by our water enterprise. The costs are shared proportionally by all water customers (inside and outside our city limits) based on the rate structure determined through a rate analysis. With a Revenue Bond, all water customers share the water improvement costs. No one is subsidized; homeowners and businesses in St. Helena city limits bear the cost of improvements similarly to customers outside our city limits.

Please respond to the survey that you are not in favor of a property tax/general obligation bond to pay for water system improvements. You get asked this same question several times. The answer is “no” and “definitely no.”

I’m one hundred percent supportive of borrowing to improve our water system. I will work tirelessly to help us pass a Revenue Bond so all customers pay on the same shared basis.

Mark Smithers

St. Helena