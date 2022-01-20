Letter: St. Helena needs to rethink housing plan

The following is from a National Geographic online encyclopedia entry: "The Plantation System." I inserted the parenthesized words:

"The term 'plantation' arose (is becoming applicable) as the southern settlements (Napa Valley), originally linked with colonial expansion (a variety of crops and livestock), came to revolve around the production of agriculture (grapes). Though wealthy aristocrats ruled the plantations, the laborers powered the system. The climate of the South was ideally suited to the cultivation of cash crops, and King James (our local government) had every intention of profiting from the plantations. Tobacco and cotton (grapes and hotels) proved to be exceptionally profitable. Because these crops required large areas of land, the plantations grew in size, and in turn, more slaves (marginalized workers) were required to work on the plantations. This sharpened class divisions, as a small number of people owned larger and larger plantations. Thus, the wealthy landowners got wealthier, and the use of slave labor increased."

Of course St. Helena cannot really be compared to a plantation. For one thing, our agricultural and service workers are here voluntarily, unlike the horrifically exploited and brutalized African slaves of the south. And, unlike those cruel southern slave-masters, our masters don’t provide workforce housing.

The City of St. Helena is now working on the Housing Element which will inform future housing development. The following information is derived from the current site inventory:

Every site on the east side of town is designated low income-high density.

Every site on the west side is designated above moderate income-medium density, with the exception of one mixed income-high density.

All our public schools are on the west side of town. Our softball fields are on the west side of town. Our one good-sized park with bocce courts, a skate park, and scheduled activities for children is on the west side of town. The Family Center is on the west side of town. Shouldn’t we be making it possible for more families to live on the west side of town?

Meanwhile, a small fraction of St. Helena voters were recently offered a nearly useless survey for which the city paid $30,000 to tell them they don’t have a decidedly 2/3 base of support for a general bond, and a mere 12% (46) respondents strongly approve of the job they (city council and departments) are doing.

Our local elected leaders are very sophisticated when it comes to placating the general public but their ongoing manipulations spell oligarchy, not democracy.

Nancy Dervin

St. Helena

Editor's Note: The upcoming Housing Element virtual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Details can be found online at cityofsthelena.org.