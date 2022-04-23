Letter: State, county need to focus on renewable energy

It has come to my attention that Napa, and California in general need to transition to renewable sources of energy. Although PG&E has allowed consumers the opportunity to choose where they receive energy from, such as renewable sources, the options given range from solar to wind to geothermal energy. However, one of the newer forms of sustainable energy, tidal energy, is not offered.

Tidal energy has a long range of benefits, from doing little to disturb wildlife, unlike wind turbines, to producing enough energy from 10 turbines to power a city of 500,000 people. In a town as small as Napa, the entire county could be powered by 10, slow turning water turbines.

Not only would this drastically reduce the amount of carbon emissions and pollution, it would also stop the mining and drilling for coal and fossil fuels — a practice that is not only a danger to the miners, but the people living nearby who suffer from coal soot inhalation and the effects of coal mining.

I request you highlight this problem in your newspaper as it is vital we do something now to combat climate change and switch to renewable energy resources.

Isabella Margolis

Napa