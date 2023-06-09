It's why I co-authored Senate Bill 100, which requires that 100% of all electricity in California be generated by renewable, zero-carbon sources by 2045. I've also supported policies transitioning our state to adopt zero emissions vehicles, as well as dozens of other laws to reduce greenhouse gases from all sources.

The problem with legislators forcing our public pension system to divest from fuel and gas companies is that it would jeopardize the financial stability of our retirement system without actually reducing emissions by a single molecule of carbon. The cost of this ineffective gesture? About $155 million in transaction fees alone. That's why the state's firefighters, school districts and cities opposed the bill. And by keeping our seat at the table as shareholders, the state has more leverage to push these companies to reduce carbon emissions and transition to a green economy.